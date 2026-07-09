ManpowerGroup (MAN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $4.7314 billion for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.910-1.050 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.48 and a beta of 0.73. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 437.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. ManpowerGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently -389.19%.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704,326 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $140,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,622 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 696.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 991,063 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 866,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,936 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,366,000 after purchasing an additional 665,135 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $14,420,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,247,476 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAN

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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