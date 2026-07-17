ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $72.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 39.58% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAN. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.88.

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ManpowerGroup Stock Up 32.2%

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $51.59 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 0.73.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,700 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2,007.4% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 36.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,798 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company's stock.

More ManpowerGroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting ManpowerGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $0.99 , above the $0.96 estimate, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Article Title

Q2 adjusted EPS came in at , above the estimate, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $4.86 billion to $4.9 billion , ahead of estimates and up year over year, reflecting improved global demand across the U.S., Latin America, APME, and parts of Europe. Article Title

Revenue reached , ahead of estimates and up year over year, reflecting improved global demand across the U.S., Latin America, APME, and parts of Europe. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth in Manpower and improving Experis trends , suggesting the core staffing businesses are stabilizing and gaining momentum. Article Title

Management highlighted , suggesting the core staffing businesses are stabilizing and gaining momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company also pointed to an AI-related shift and longer-term cost-saving goals, including $200 million in 2028 savings, which may support margins if execution continues. Article Title

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

Further Reading

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