ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $56.1030, with a volume of 159328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.73.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 437.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. ManpowerGroup's payout ratio is 65.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 637.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2,007.4% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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