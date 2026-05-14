Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC - Get Free Report) TSE: MFC gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.85, but opened at $37.57. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $37.4550, with a volume of 787,536 shares traded.

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Key Stories Impacting Manulife Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Manulife Financial this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Manulife Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Down 6.0%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC - Get Free Report) TSE: MFC last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.18%.The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Manulife Financial's payout ratio is 63.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canerector Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 4,445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 28,184,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $877,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,564,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,229,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 814.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,399,999 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $204,544,000 after buying an additional 5,699,999 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,822,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $866,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13,155.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,229,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $131,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,592 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation is a multinational insurance and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in the late 19th century as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life and health insurance, retirement and pension solutions, wealth and asset management, and group benefits.

In wealth and asset management, Manulife operates through Manulife Investment Management and offers mutual funds, segregated funds, institutional asset management, and retirement plan solutions.

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