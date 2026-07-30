Marathon Digital (MARA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1666 per share and revenue of $209.4370 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 5.36.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $391,946.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,562,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,008,628.25. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 409,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,190.50. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,260 shares of company stock worth $1,452,756. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 8.2% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,634 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,311 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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