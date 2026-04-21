Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) CFO Salman Hassan Khan Sells 16,000 Shares

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $186,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 441,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,650.88. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Salman Hassan Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $146,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $122,560.00.

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Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,055,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,222,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 144.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Marathon Digital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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