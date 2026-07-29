Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 11.7% - Time to Sell?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) shares were down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.05. 43,351,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 46,192,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MARA shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Down 11.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 5.36. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 8,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 970,768 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,216. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $391,946.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,562,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,008,628.25. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 109,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,756 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 128.0% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4,345.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company's stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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