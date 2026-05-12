Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5% - Time to Sell?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 49,705,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 47,020,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

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Key Stories Impacting Marathon Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Digital this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Marathon Digital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Trading Down 5.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 144.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 42,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $505,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,007,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,084,564. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $186,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 441,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,151,650.88. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 172,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,843 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,634 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,311 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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