Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 3.4% - Time to Sell?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.23. 40,828,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 47,128,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Get Marathon Digital alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Marathon Digital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 144.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $146,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 343,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,254.70. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $252,495.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,788,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,962,597.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 87,010 shares of company stock valued at $732,624 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,706,277 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $419,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,455,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $210,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $220,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,110 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 10,137,713 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $91,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,957,766 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 251,674 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marathon Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Digital wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Digital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here