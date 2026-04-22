Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.4% - Time to Buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 52,771,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 47,170,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

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Marathon Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Digital this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Marathon Digital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.4%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 144.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Digital news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 42,090 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $505,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,007,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,084,564. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $252,495.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,788,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,962,597.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 172,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,843 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,706,277 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $419,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,455,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $210,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Marathon Digital by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $220,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,110 shares during the period. Marex Group plc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 10,137,713 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $91,037,000 after buying an additional 259,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,957,766 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $89,434,000 after buying an additional 251,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company's stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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