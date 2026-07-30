Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $48.6730 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 4.96. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "reduce" rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Report on MRVI

Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 360,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,481.02. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,670,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,797,052 shares of the company's stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,349 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,000,278 shares of the company's stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 687,253 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 442,059 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MRVI is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company's offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai's platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

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