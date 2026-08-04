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Marchex (MCHX) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Marchex logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marchex is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on Tuesday, August 11. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $11.20 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
  • In its previous quarter, Marchex reported a loss of $0.03 per share, missing estimates by $0.02, while revenue of $10.62 million fell short of the $10.89 million consensus forecast.
  • The stock recently traded at $1.90, with a market capitalization of about $84.2 million. Analysts maintain a cautious outlook, with one Hold and one Sell rating and an overall “Reduce” consensus.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Marchex to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of Marchex stock remained flat at $1.90 on Tuesday. 38,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,377. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Marchex in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marchex has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHX

About Marchex

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc NASDAQ: MCHX operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company's core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.

Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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