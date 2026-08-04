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Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Marchex logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Marchex shares rose 10.5% to $1.90, moving above the 200-day moving average of $1.61.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (D-)” rating, while MarketBeat lists an average consensus rating of “Reduce.”
  • The company missed quarterly expectations, reporting a loss of $0.03 per share versus the expected $0.01 loss and revenue of $10.62 million versus the $10.89 million estimate.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Marchex.

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.90. Marchex shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 37,265 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Marchex in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCHX

Marchex Trading Up 10.5%

The stock has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.89 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc NASDAQ: MCHX operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company's core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.

Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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