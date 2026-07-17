Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 181,793 shares of the company's stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marcus by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 102,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company's stock.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS opened at $22.54 on Friday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Marcus had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Marcus's payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

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