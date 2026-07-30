Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $171.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $162.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Marcus & Millichap's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 0.2%

MMI stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,162.84 and a beta of 1.23. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marcus & Millichap

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap NYSE: MMI is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm focused on investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971 by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap, the company has grown to specialize in the marketing of multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality and other commercial property types. Through an extensive network of investment specialists, Marcus & Millichap connects property owners and investors with tailored transactions across a range of asset classes.

The firm offers comprehensive capital markets solutions, including debt and equity placement, structured finance, and customized financing programs.

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