Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 127538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Get Marcus alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCS

Marcus Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $764.10 million, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company's fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Marcus had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marcus Corporation will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Marcus's payout ratio is 74.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 550.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Marcus by 656.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marcus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marcus wasn't on the list.

While Marcus currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here