MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MarineMax from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, April 24th.

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MarineMax Stock Up 1.8%

MarineMax stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.58.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.83%.The firm had revenue of $527.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax's revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MarineMax by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,964 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 32.8% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 106,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,784 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

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