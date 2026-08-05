Mark Christopher Bradley Sells 2,572 Shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) insider Mark Christopher Bradley sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $67,823.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,815.21. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Alumis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS remained flat at $27.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 629,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,268. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -0.69. Alumis Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $31.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Alumis had a negative net margin of 2,825.70% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alumis Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Alumis by 64.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alumis by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the first quarter worth $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alumis by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alumis by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 724,133 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alumis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Alumis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALMS

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

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