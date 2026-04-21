Mark Frichtl Sells 60,000 Shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report) CTO Mark Frichtl sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 712,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,932,854.26. This represents a 7.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Frichtl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Mark Frichtl sold 30,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $754,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Mark Frichtl sold 20,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $480,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $910,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $837,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Mark Frichtl sold 15,689 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $367,593.27.

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Ouster Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:OUST traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. 3,957,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.98. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,264 shares of the company's stock worth $127,683,000 after acquiring an additional 478,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,130 shares of the company's stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 118,132 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 775,297 shares of the company's stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150,337 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ouster by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 715,646 shares of the company's stock worth $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 405,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 1,521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company's stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 536,413 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OUST shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUST

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company's core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

Further Reading

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