Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Mark Vincent Parkinson Sells 100 Shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
The Ensign Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Mark Vincent Parkinson sold 100 shares on April 16 at an average price of $196.60 (total $19,660), a transaction executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan that reduced his holdings to 3,400 shares (a 2.86% decrease).
  • The Ensign Group beat quarterly EPS estimates ($1.82 vs. $1.75) with revenue up 20.2% year-over-year, and the company set FY 2026 EPS guidance of $7.41–$7.61.
  • The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share (ex-dividend March 31, payable April 30), and analysts have an average rating of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target around $204.60.
  • Five stocks we like better than The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) Director Mark Vincent Parkinson sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $19,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,440. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Vincent Parkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 9th, Mark Vincent Parkinson sold 100 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $19,800.00.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $200.11. 244,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,021. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.18.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is 4.45%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in The Ensign Group Right Now?

Before you consider The Ensign Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Ensign Group wasn't on the list.

While The Ensign Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines