Mark Vincent Parkinson Sells 100 Shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) Director Mark Vincent Parkinson sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $19,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,440. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Vincent Parkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Mark Vincent Parkinson sold 100 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $19,800.00.

Get The Ensign Group alerts: Sign Up

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $200.11. 244,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,021. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.18.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is 4.45%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Ensign Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Ensign Group wasn't on the list.

While The Ensign Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here