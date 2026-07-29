Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $62.12 EPS

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $92.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $30.64 by $62.12, FiscalAI reports. Markel Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion.

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Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL traded down $18.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,020.65. 75,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,399. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,897.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,947.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.66. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,719.41 and a 52 week high of $2,207.59.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 645 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Leopold bought 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,792.61 per share, with a total value of $179,261.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,815.90. This trade represents a 4.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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