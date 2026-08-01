Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2,025.00.

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Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,882.00 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,902.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,944.19. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,719.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2,207.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.53%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group will post 114.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Diane Leopold purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,789.19 per share, with a total value of $89,459.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $984,054.50. This represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,514.95. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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