MarketWise (MKTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect MarketWise to post earnings of $0.6460 per share and revenue of $78.3690 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. MarketWise had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $77.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.74 million. On average, analysts expect MarketWise to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarketWise Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $20.06 on Thursday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

MarketWise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from MarketWise's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. MarketWise's payout ratio is 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MKTW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MarketWise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MarketWise from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MarketWise

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

In other MarketWise news, insider Erik Mickels sold 3,973 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $76,043.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,241.74. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 365,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,534,961.20. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,696 in the last three months. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,661 shares of the newsletter publisher's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 91,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,627 shares of the newsletter publisher's stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company's stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

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