Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $19.75.

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Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 1,260,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.88 and a beta of 1.30. Marqeta has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $28.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.96 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In other news, CRO Todd Pollak sold 18,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 185,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,935.04. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elaine Paul sold 4,537 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $68,962.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,280. This trade represents a 33.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Marqeta

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Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta is a modern card issuing and payment processing platform that enables businesses to design, launch and manage customized payment cards. The company offers a fully programmable open API that allows clients to create virtual, physical and tokenized payment cards with real-time transaction controls and dynamic spend limits. By leveraging Marqeta's infrastructure, companies can streamline their payment operations, reduce time to market and deliver tailored payment experiences to end consumers.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta was established by CEO Jason Gardner with the goal of transforming traditional card issuance through cloud-native technology.

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