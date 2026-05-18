Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $376.1333.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $353.17 on Monday. Marriott International has a one year low of $253.55 and a one year high of $380.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total transaction of $2,258,411.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,942.12. This trade represents a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,957,998.01. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,028 shares of company stock valued at $33,377,271. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 100.0% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 127.0% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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