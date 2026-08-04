Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $374.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $384.00 to $374.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAR. Susquehanna raised their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $379.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $394.00 to $393.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.65.

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Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,697. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $255.27 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $379.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.640-11.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.740-2.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 127.0% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 100.0% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS exceeded expectations. Marriott reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.19, ahead of the roughly $3.06–$3.08 consensus and up from $2.65 a year earlier. Fee revenue increased 13%, helping offset softer international results. MAR Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, RevPAR Rises

Marriott reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.19, ahead of the roughly $3.06–$3.08 consensus and up from $2.65 a year earlier. Fee revenue increased 13%, helping offset softer international results. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved. Management raised its 2026 RevPAR, or revenue per available room, outlook, while full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $11.64–$11.81 remains slightly above the current consensus estimate. Marriott also added approximately 17,900 net rooms during the quarter, and its development pipeline reached a record 629,000 rooms. Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised its 2026 RevPAR, or revenue per available room, outlook, while full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $11.64–$11.81 remains slightly above the current consensus estimate. Marriott also added approximately 17,900 net rooms during the quarter, and its development pipeline reached a record 629,000 rooms. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and technology initiatives support the longer-term story. Marriott repurchased $1.1 billion of stock in the quarter and is rolling out Ask Bonvoy, an AI-powered search tool intended to improve customer engagement and direct bookings. Marriott Adds AI-Powered Conversational Search Tool to Drive Direct Bookings

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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