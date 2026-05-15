Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $402.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $400.00 to $402.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.13.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $353.47 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $343.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.80. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $253.55 and a twelve month high of $380.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,813,498.74. This trade represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $1,236,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. This trade represents a 36.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 93,028 shares of company stock valued at $33,377,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 127.0% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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