Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.640-11.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.9 billion. Marriott International also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.740-2.820 EPS.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $26.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.83. 4,401,969 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,382. The company has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.41. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $255.27 and a 12 month high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.640-11.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.740-2.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

More Marriott International News

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company's stock worth $423,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,497 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,879,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,952,000 after buying an additional 219,579 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,737,000. Finally, Sherman Porfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,513,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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