Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.740-2.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Marriott International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.640-11.810 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of MAR stock traded down $26.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $346.83. 4,401,969 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,382. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $255.27 and a fifty-two week high of $410.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.640-11.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.740-2.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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