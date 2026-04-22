Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $14.99. Marten Transport shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 744,606 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Marten Transport from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marten Transport from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Marten Transport from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Marten Transport to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marten Transport

Marten Transport Stock Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $210.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Marten Transport's dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 121,536 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,690 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,496 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,628 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,028 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company's stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Inc is a North American transportation services provider offering temperature-controlled and dry van truckload services. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin, the company specializes in full truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and port drayage solutions. Its core focus on refrigerated and produce freight has made it a key partner for food manufacturers, retailers and other shippers requiring strict temperature management.

The company maintains a modern fleet of tractors and trailers equipped with advanced telematics, electronic logging devices and continuous temperature monitoring.

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