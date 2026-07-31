Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $681.5294.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $702.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

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Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 370.0% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

More Martin Marietta Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding analysts’ approximately $1.87 billion estimate. EPS of $5.00 also beat consensus estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Record aggregates shipments and sustained infrastructure demand supported the results. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding analysts’ approximately $1.87 billion estimate. EPS of $5.00 also beat consensus estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Record aggregates shipments and sustained infrastructure demand supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Martin Marietta raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus, while reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance. Management also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Martin Marietta raises FY26 revenue outlook

Martin Marietta raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus, while reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance. Management also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings presentation and key-metric analysis indicate that shipment growth and infrastructure-related demand were major contributors to the quarter, providing evidence of healthy end-market activity but also leaving investors focused on profitability trends and forward execution. Martin Marietta 2026 Q2 results presentation

The earnings presentation and key-metric analysis indicate that shipment growth and infrastructure-related demand were major contributors to the quarter, providing evidence of healthy end-market activity but also leaving investors focused on profitability trends and forward execution. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating expectations, quarterly EPS declined from $5.43 a year earlier to $5.00. That year-over-year earnings contraction may be tempering the market’s reaction to the revenue growth and raised outlook. Martin Marietta earnings report

Despite beating expectations, quarterly EPS declined from $5.43 a year earlier to $5.00. That year-over-year earnings contraction may be tempering the market’s reaction to the revenue growth and raised outlook. Negative Sentiment: The shares remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near the 52-week low, suggesting that investors may be demanding clearer evidence that shipment growth will translate into sustained earnings expansion.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 5.1%

MLM opened at $540.86 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $525.38 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50 day moving average price is $577.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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