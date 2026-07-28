Martine Rothblatt Sells 9,500 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.74, for a total value of $5,051,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 324,443 shares in the company, valued at $172,519,320.82. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.50. 62,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,858. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $609.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $547.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $110,045,000 after buying an additional 70,445 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,745,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $648.33.

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United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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