Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.9677.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Negative Sentiment: MRVL fell alongside a broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks after geopolitical तनाव from the Middle East rattled markets and pushed investors out of high-multiple chip names.

MRVL fell alongside a broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks after geopolitical तनाव from the Middle East rattled markets and pushed investors out of high-multiple chip names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports highlighted concern that Marvell’s rapid rally left the stock looking stretched, especially after its strong year-to-date performance and recent volatility around index changes and valuation resets.

Several reports highlighted concern that Marvell’s rapid rally left the stock looking stretched, especially after its strong year-to-date performance and recent volatility around index changes and valuation resets. Negative Sentiment: One article said Marvell is “no longer a marvelous buy,” reflecting a more cautious investor tone after the stock pulled back from highs despite strong AI-related momentum.

One article said Marvell is “no longer a marvelous buy,” reflecting a more cautious investor tone after the stock pulled back from highs despite strong AI-related momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell continues to be framed as a key AI infrastructure supplier, with bullish pieces arguing its custom silicon, networking, and optical components remain central to data center buildouts.

Marvell continues to be framed as a key AI infrastructure supplier, with bullish pieces arguing its custom silicon, networking, and optical components remain central to data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $360 , signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if AI demand remains strong.

RBC Capital reaffirmed an rating and lifted its price target to , signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if AI demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Other recent commentary remained constructive, calling Marvell a long-term AI winner and suggesting its growth story is still early, which may help limit downside after the recent pullback.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.4%

MRVL stock opened at $231.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.40 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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