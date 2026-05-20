Marvell Technology (MRVL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $2.3971 billion for the quarter. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $192.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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