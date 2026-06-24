Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $263.66 and last traded at $275.4050. Approximately 34,397,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 30,103,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.04.

Specifically, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price target on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.68.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its 12-month target to $350 , while Bank of America raised its target to $365 and KeyBanc set a new Street-high target of $385 , reflecting confidence in Marvell’s AI networking and data-center growth. Article on Stifel target increase

Stifel reiterated a rating and lifted its 12-month target to , while Bank of America raised its target to and KeyBanc set a new Street-high target of , reflecting confidence in Marvell’s AI networking and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles point to Marvell’s expanding role in AI chip demand, data-center interconnects, and networking , including strong growth in interconnect products and its Teralynx T100 switch, which supports the longer-term bullish thesis. Zacks article on AI networking expansion

Several recent articles point to Marvell’s expanding role in , including strong growth in interconnect products and its Teralynx T100 switch, which supports the longer-term bullish thesis. Positive Sentiment: Commentary also notes Marvell’s fiscal 2027 outlook calling for roughly $11.5 billion in revenue , reinforcing expectations that AI-driven demand can keep the growth story intact. Blockonomi article on MRVL rally

Commentary also notes Marvell’s fiscal 2027 outlook calling for roughly , reinforcing expectations that AI-driven demand can keep the growth story intact. Neutral Sentiment: A number of pieces frame MRVL as a high-quality AI infrastructure winner, but also note that the stock is trading at a premium valuation , suggesting investors may be debating whether the upside is already largely reflected. TipRanks article on premium valuation

A number of pieces frame MRVL as a high-quality AI infrastructure winner, but also note that the stock is trading at a , suggesting investors may be debating whether the upside is already largely reflected. Negative Sentiment: Marvell CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares, and while the sale was modest, insider selling can still make investors more cautious after a big run-up. SEC filing for insider sale

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $240.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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