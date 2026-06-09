Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 7.6% - What's Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $244.00 and last traded at $266.88. 93,737,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 26,441,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.85.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.58.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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