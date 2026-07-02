Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 9.8% After Insider Selling

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $237.20 and last traded at $245.29. 38,245,224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 30,455,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.05.

Specifically, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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