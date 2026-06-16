Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 9.8% - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $278.13 and last traded at $278.67. Approximately 58,483,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 27,528,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.88.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,871,891.04. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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