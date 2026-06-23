Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $307.86, but opened at $278.82. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $287.8160, with a volume of 8,801,929 shares.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell to $365 from $240 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing bullish expectations for AI and networking growth. Benzinga report on the price target increase

Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell to $365 from $240 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing bullish expectations for AI and networking growth. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc also lifted its outlook, highlighting data center networking as a major long-term growth driver for AI infrastructure. Barchart article on KeyBanc outlook

KeyBanc also lifted its outlook, highlighting data center networking as a major long-term growth driver for AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell continues to draw attention from analysts and investors because of its exposure to AI infrastructure, networking, and data center interconnects, which supports the stock’s longer-term narrative.

Marvell continues to draw attention from analysts and investors because of its exposure to AI infrastructure, networking, and data center interconnects, which supports the stock’s longer-term narrative. Neutral Sentiment: The company recently announced a finance leadership transition, naming Dan Durn as CFO while Willem Meintjes plans to retire later this fiscal year, a change that is not negative on its own but may prompt near-term caution.

The company recently announced a finance leadership transition, naming Dan Durn as CFO while Willem Meintjes plans to retire later this fiscal year, a change that is not negative on its own but may prompt near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Today’s decline appears tied to a broader selloff in AI and optical communications chip stocks, as investors de-risk high-multiple growth names amid valuation and rate concerns.

Today’s decline appears tied to a broader selloff in AI and optical communications chip stocks, as investors de-risk high-multiple growth names amid valuation and rate concerns. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling has also been notable, with no reported insider buys over the past six months, which can add to near-term sentiment pressure.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $232.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 9.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.38 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.57.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,392 shares in the company, valued at $48,871,891.04. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,765,000 after buying an additional 2,913,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here