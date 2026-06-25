Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 1.6% - Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $292.51 and last traded at $281.26. 38,739,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 30,189,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.70.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell Technology to $365 from $240 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that AI-driven demand for data-center networking and custom silicon can support further gains. BofA price target raise

Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell Technology to from $240 and kept a rating, reinforcing the view that AI-driven demand for data-center networking and custom silicon can support further gains. Positive Sentiment: Other recent coverage points to continued strength in Marvell’s AI networking business, including growth in interconnect, optics, and next-generation data-center connectivity, which supports the stock’s bullish momentum. Zacks AI networking expansion article

Other recent coverage points to continued strength in Marvell’s AI networking business, including growth in interconnect, optics, and next-generation data-center connectivity, which supports the stock’s bullish momentum. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s remark that Marvell could become a future trillion-dollar AI chip stock has added to the bullish narrative around the company’s long-term potential. Motley Fool trillion-dollar potential article

Jensen Huang’s remark that Marvell could become a future trillion-dollar AI chip stock has added to the bullish narrative around the company’s long-term potential. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell’s CFO, Daniel Durn, disclosed a sale of 2,250 shares. The sale is not large relative to his remaining stake, but it may temper sentiment slightly. SEC insider transaction filing

Marvell’s CFO, Daniel Durn, disclosed a sale of 2,250 shares. The sale is not large relative to his remaining stake, but it may temper sentiment slightly. Neutral Sentiment: Technical-focused commentary suggests the stock’s trading range may be shifting lower after its rapid advance, indicating that some investors are watching for consolidation rather than immediate follow-through. Kalkine Media technical analysis

Technical-focused commentary suggests the stock’s trading range may be shifting lower after its rapid advance, indicating that some investors are watching for consolidation rather than immediate follow-through. Negative Sentiment: Some recent articles warn that chip-sector sentiment has weakened and that Marvell’s AI rally may already reflect much of the good news, which could limit near-term upside if expectations get too high. Motley Fool comparison article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price target on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.16 and a 200-day moving average of $131.08. The stock has a market cap of $246.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 185,127 shares of company stock worth $25,874,325 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $895,455,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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