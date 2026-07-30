Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 12.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.35 and last traded at $183.30. 28,414,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 29,679,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.40.

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Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell announced plans to invest $250 million in India over the next three years , expand its Bangalore facility and double its local workforce. The investment is intended to increase engineering, technology and infrastructure capacity for next-generation AI and data-center products, supporting expectations for future growth. Marvell Technology to invest $250 million in India, double headcount

Marvell announced plans to invest , expand its Bangalore facility and double its local workforce. The investment is intended to increase engineering, technology and infrastructure capacity for next-generation AI and data-center products, supporting expectations for future growth. Positive Sentiment: The India expansion has attracted attention because it positions Marvell to benefit from rising AI-chip demand while broadening its engineering talent base and global development footprint. Investors may view the spending as evidence that management expects durable demand rather than a short-lived AI cycle. Marvell Is Making a Bigger Bet on India

The India expansion has attracted attention because it positions Marvell to benefit from rising AI-chip demand while broadening its engineering talent base and global development footprint. Investors may view the spending as evidence that management expects durable demand rather than a short-lived AI cycle. Positive Sentiment: Carillon Tower Advisers’ second-quarter investor letter added to the constructive tone around Marvell, as the fund discussed the company in the context of strong mid-cap growth performance. The report provides an institutional-investor endorsement, though it does not represent a change in Marvell’s fundamentals. Why Investors Are Getting More Bullish on Marvell

Carillon Tower Advisers’ second-quarter investor letter added to the constructive tone around Marvell, as the fund discussed the company in the context of strong mid-cap growth performance. The report provides an institutional-investor endorsement, though it does not represent a change in Marvell’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank modestly raised its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates to $3.08 and $5.12, respectively, but retained a Hold rating. The small forecast increases offer limited immediate support but reinforce expectations for improving earnings over time.

Erste Group Bank modestly raised its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates to $3.08 and $5.12, respectively, but retained a rating. The small forecast increases offer limited immediate support but reinforce expectations for improving earnings over time. Negative Sentiment: Marvell has also been pressured by a broader pullback in semiconductor stocks. Investors are questioning the sustainability of AI financing and infrastructure spending, while increasing competition from Chinese chip companies is adding to risk concerns. These issues could limit gains despite Marvell’s company-specific growth initiatives. Marvell Technology Stock Slides As AI Funding Doubts Hit Chip Stocks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 12.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business's fifty day moving average price is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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