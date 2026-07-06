Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 1.6% - What's Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $260.46 and last traded at $249.27. 25,095,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 30,414,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.29.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $228.93 and its 200-day moving average is $139.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,373 shares of company stock valued at $24,938,664. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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