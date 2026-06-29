Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 4.1% - Should You Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $278.28 and last traded at $277.75. 30,993,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 30,249,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.77.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Marvell to $340 from $230, citing strong AI-driven demand for CXL and next-generation connectivity products, which supports the bull case for more upside. Marvell stock gets fresh boost as UBS raises price target on AI-driven CXL demand

UBS raised its price target on Marvell to $340 from $230, citing strong AI-driven demand for CXL and next-generation connectivity products, which supports the bull case for more upside. Positive Sentiment: UBS also emphasized Marvell’s leading share in the growing CXL market, reinforcing the view that the company is well positioned to benefit from AI data center expansion. Marvell holds leading share in growing CXL market; UBS increases estimates

UBS also emphasized Marvell’s leading share in the growing CXL market, reinforcing the view that the company is well positioned to benefit from AI data center expansion. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from multiple outlets highlighted Marvell’s strong AI infrastructure story, including custom silicon and networking exposure, which is fueling investor optimism that growth can continue beyond a single chip cycle. Marvell Stock is Soaring. Is It Too Late to Buy?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $216.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.59. The company has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,874,325. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jain Global LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 189.6% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 443,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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