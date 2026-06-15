Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 10.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 10.4% during trading on Monday after B. Riley Financial raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $345.00. B. Riley Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $312.98 and last traded at $308.88. 54,322,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 27,358,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.70.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.68.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 10.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $270.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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