Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 4.3% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.64 and last traded at $176.27. 24,860,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 21,134,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.93.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.3%

The business's 50 day moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 742,781 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,446,000 after buying an additional 161,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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