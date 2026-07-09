Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 5% Higher - Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.70 and last traded at $243.27. Approximately 20,957,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 30,326,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.71.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business's 50-day moving average price is $233.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.17. The firm has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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