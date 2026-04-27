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Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Marwyn Value Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • MarketBeat reports Marwyn Value Investors reached a new 52-week high; it was last quoted at GBX 131.60 on a volume of 2,500 shares.
  • The fund has a market cap of £74.4 million, a low P/E of 2.96, low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.10) and modest liquidity (current ratio 1.13, quick ratio 1.00).
  • Marwyn pursues a buy-and-build strategy targeting small- and mid-cap businesses in Europe, the UK and North America, seeking companies with enterprise values of about €150m–€1.5bn.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 131.60, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of £74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Marwyn Value Investors

(Get Free Report)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marwyn Value Investors Right Now?

Before you consider Marwyn Value Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marwyn Value Investors wasn't on the list.

While Marwyn Value Investors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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