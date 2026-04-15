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Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Marwyn Value Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • New 52‑week high: The stock reportedly hit a new 12‑month high and last traded at GBX 131 on Wednesday with 45,829 shares changing hands (the report also notes a prior close of GBX 133.50).
  • Valuation and technicals: Market cap is £74.06 million with a PE of 2.94 and beta 0.32; 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages sit around GBX 136.91 and GBX 137.41, respectively, and debt‑to‑equity is low at 0.10.
  • Business focus: Marwyn follows a buy‑and‑build strategy investing in growth capital, buyouts and consolidation in small‑ and mid‑cap companies across Europe (especially the UK) and North America, targeting enterprise values of roughly EUR150–1,500m.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Marwyn Value Investors.

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 131, with a volume of 45829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £74.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 136.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).

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