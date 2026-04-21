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Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Marwyn Value Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Marwyn Value Investors' stock hit a new 52-week high, last trading at GBX 135.75—up 1.7% on a volume of 109,922 shares.
  • The company has a market cap of £76.75 million and a very low PE ratio of 3.05, with a beta of 0.32, debt-to-equity of 0.10 and current/quick ratios around 1, indicating modest leverage and neutral short-term liquidity.
  • The fund follows a buy-and-build strategy focused on small- and mid-cap buyouts and consolidation in Europe, the UK and North America, targeting companies with enterprise values of about €150–€1,500 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Marwyn Value Investors.

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 135.75, with a volume of 109922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.41. The company has a market cap of £76.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Marwyn Value Investors

(Get Free Report)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).

See Also

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