Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded to "In-Line" Rating by Evercore

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the construction company's stock. Evercore's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the company's current price.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Masco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.67.

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Masco Trading Down 10.9%

NYSE:MAS opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. Masco has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $194,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,948,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 443.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,330,523 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $164,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,624,841 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $103,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Masco by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,063,286 shares of the construction company's stock worth $384,776,000 after acquiring an additional 977,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Masco

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, above the $1.32 analyst consensus and up from $1.30 a year earlier. Operating profit increased 14% to $470 million, while operating margin expanded to 23.6%. Masco earnings report

Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, above the $1.32 analyst consensus and up from $1.30 a year earlier. Operating profit increased 14% to $470 million, while operating margin expanded to 23.6%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60 from $4.10-$4.30, above the roughly $4.27 consensus. The increase includes an estimated $85 million net benefit from tariff refunds. Masco raises 2026 EPS outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60 from $4.10-$4.30, above the roughly $4.27 consensus. The increase includes an estimated $85 million net benefit from tariff refunds. Neutral Sentiment: Masco returned $454 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and ended the quarter with $1.548 billion in liquidity, supporting its capital-return program and financial flexibility. Masco Q2 results

Masco returned $454 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and ended the quarter with $1.548 billion in liquidity, supporting its capital-return program and financial flexibility. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell 2.9% year over year to $1.99 billion, below the $2.08 billion estimate. The shortfall was attributed largely to weaker North American volumes, reinforcing concerns about soft housing and home-improvement demand. Masco Q2 earnings beat and sales miss

Revenue fell 2.9% year over year to $1.99 billion, below the $2.08 billion estimate. The shortfall was attributed largely to weaker North American volumes, reinforcing concerns about soft housing and home-improvement demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors appeared concerned that the earnings beat and guidance increase were driven substantially by one-time tariff refunds rather than stronger sales. Management’s commentary on demand, margins and the pace of recovery provided limited reassurance, prompting the market reaction despite the higher outlook. Cramer’s Stop Trading: Masco

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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